Credit: optimistic7liss / Getty Images

Boston's crushing victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday earned the Celtics a record 18th NBA title — "Sweet 18," The Boston Globe says — ending a 16-year championship drought and prompting "a pure eruption of pent-up joy from team faithful." For the Mavs, who won their one and only NBA title in 2011, this was the "end of the trail" in a "dream season" that "just didn't have enough horsepower," The Dallas Morning News says.

The Wall Street Journal, which has a photo of Boston's victory at the top of Tuesday's front page, leads with the "political battle" over corporate tax rates between President Joe Biden and Republicans. The Washington Post says Biden is going to "clear way for legal residency" of undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens.

As immigration declines at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Democratic cities fight back "in court and in the political area," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) chartered buses are "hauling far fewer migrants" out of state, the Houston Chronicle says. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Times says, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) privately run "Florida Keyes outpost meant to stop a migrant surge" is racking up "$20 million and counting" even as "the predicted wave never materialized."

