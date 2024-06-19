Dons set to trigger Mitov clause - gossip

Aberdeen are poised to sign goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov in a six-figure transfer after triggering an automatic release clause in the 27-year-old's St Johnstone contract. (Daily Record)

Cape Verde winger Duk's agent expects the 24-year-old to be sold by Aberdeen this summer as he enters the final year of his contract despite approaches from several clubs, including Young Boys, being rejected in January. (Football Scotland)

Rangers are poised to head off interest from clubs in England and Italy to sign 21-year-old out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. (The Herald)

Birmingham City are monitoring Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, but Bologna are leading the way in the hunt for the 24-year-old North Macedonia international valued at £7m by the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun)

Iranian asylum seeker Rafe Saeydi, a 29-year-old striker now playing in Aberdeen amateur leagues, is hoping for a return to professional football having previously played in the top two leagues in his homeland. (Press & Journal)