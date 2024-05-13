Dons' midfield maestros in TOTW

[BBC]

Two midfield maestros from Aberdeen had to be in my team of the week.

Not only did Leighton Clarkson score a fantastic goal himself, he also displayed excellent link-up play for Junior Hoilett's finish and a masterful dummy as Bojan Miovski got on the scoresheet.

The Englishman is reminding everyone he is a mercurial talent, at just 22 as well. He should be a huge player for the Dons next term.

Dante Polvara is just one year older, but is also growing in influence for the Pittodrie outfit.

The talented American took his goal superbly, a moment that will only add to his increasing confidence.