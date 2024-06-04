Dons linked with McCrorie move - gossip

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin rejected a lucrative job in Belgium because he was more interested in the project of rebuilding the Scottish Premiership side. (The Press and Journal)

Thelin started identifying transfer targets for Aberdeen weeks before leaving Elfsborg, Pittodrie director Willie Garner has confirmed, in order to 'hit the ground running'. (The Press and Journal)

One of those players could be Robbie McCrorie, after the Rangers goalkeeper rejected a new contract at Ibrox amid talk of a summer move to Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

