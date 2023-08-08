DonovanClinganleads UConn men's basketball team to win in final game in Spain

Aug. 8—Bristol native Donovan Clingan led all scorers with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting and grabbed five boards.

Tristen Newton had an impressive stat line with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists with zero turnovers. Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer scored 14 points efficiently by sinking 4 of 5 shots from the perimeter and 5 of 7 from the field.

Freshman guard Stephon Castle seemed comfortable by totaling 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting and led the Huskies on the boards with eight rebounds.

Samson Johnson was the last Husky to finish in double digits with 12 points on 3 of 6 shooting and drained his only 3-point shot attempt. He remained aggressive by drilling 5 of 6 from the line.

Alex Karaban, a returning starter from UConn's national title team, went 3 of 6 from the field to give him nine points along with six rebounds.

The Huskies shot 51.3% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

The UConn players will enjoy a day to explore on Wednesday before returning home on Thursday.

UConn started Clingan, Karaban, Newton, Spencer and Hassan Diarra. Freshman Jaylin Stewart did not play in any of the games because he has not been feeling well.

