Donovan Zsak talks Rutgers baseball commitment, injury timeline and Big Ten future

Rutgers baseball landed a significant recruit this week in Donovan Zsak. The New Jersey pitcher is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the program in head coach Steve Owen’s tenure with the Scarlet Knights.

The New Jersey high school standout is a huge piece for Owens to land for his roster.

Zsak is ranked the No. 173 recruit in the nation and the No. 24 left-handed pitcher by PerfectGame. From Scotch Plains, he attended St. Joseph (Metuchen, N.J.).

He was originally committed to Virginia before leaving the program this summer.

Last season, Rutgers went 44-15, finishing second in the Big Ten’s regular season and second in the Big Ten Tournament.

Check out what Donovan Zsak had to say about his decision to join Rutgers baseball, his injury rehab and where he thinks the Big Ten program is going on the national stage.

Donovan Zsak on what led him to leave Virginia

Well, yeah, I actually committed to the University of Virginia when I was 15 years old. I committed there two months into high school so I was just a freshman when I had committed there and it is a great program down there in Charlottesville

“Then, my sophomore year I ended up getting Tommy John surgery, I tore my collateral ligament, and I underwent surgery. So, that surgery kind of stunk, especially as a sophomore – it made me miss all of my junior year.

” I came back a lot stronger my senior year and I had a lot of improvements, fixed some flaws in my mechanics that made me get hurt the first time around and then I ultimately got a lot better I was throwing 92 to 95 (mph) and I honestly really thought I had a good chance to play professional baseball. And yeah, so this high school season during a bunch of my games, I would have 10 scouts plus at the games throughout the whole year.

“I would have scouts in and out of my house, asking me how much money I would sign for but unfortunately towards the end of the high school season, I started experiencing a lot of elbow problems again and I actually went down to the University of Virginia, a little bit for summer school, but I came home because I was having trouble.

“When I finally got home, I received an MRI and realized that I actually had a UCL tear again, which was really disheartening. So I ended up losing my scholarship from the University of Virginia. I lost all my “money from there – it was an amazing school but it’s also super expensive. So I was back to being uncommitted.

“So it’s been a pretty crazy experience and a crazy story, but luckily enough Rutgers picked me up. They were one of the first teams to hop on me right after I told everyone I was uncommitted.”

Donovan Zsak on what Rutgers baseball offering him a spot meant to him

“Listen, there’s not a lot of programs out there like Rutgers plus with the team last year it is a program on the rise and I’m really excited to play in the Big Ten. And it looks like an amazing challenge and I’m just grateful that I got an opportunity and especially from Coach Owens. They gave me a shot, especially with my injury history. But I’m really happy they gave me this opportunity.”

Donovan Zsak on where things stand with the injury

“So I actually had surgery again, just a little over three weeks ago. So I got the surgery done in Texas by the Texas Rangers’ team doctor. They were one of the professional teams that were really into me and once they found out about my injury, I (then) found out about their team doctor and yeah, he welcomed me with open arms.

“So I flew down to Texas to get elbow surgery and hopefully it’s the last elbow surgery I need to get. But the timetable again is a little long, definitely no throwing in the fall, and then the winter, and I’m hoping maybe at the end of spring I make a little push for something but if not, I’m looking a little long-term here and maybe even have to do a redshirt this first year.

“But if not, then I’ll be really excited to get out there and compete my sophomore year and have four years of eligibility left. I think it’ll be good even if I don’t play that much as a freshman. It’ll get me used to the program, used to school – help me acclimate. So when I do get ready for my sophomore, junior (and) senior year, I’m ready to go.”

Donovan Zsak on the sales pitch from Rutgers to join their program

“I actually reached out to them first. And one of my high school teammates actually is committed to records as well – Andrew Goldman. So I texted Andrew Goldman and I said, ‘Hey, can I have the Rutgers coach’s number?’ This was when I was un-committed.

“And I texted him and I remember the first day I called them; I explained the situation and a lot of coaches that I talked to you when I explained to them how I got a second surgery and how I’m going to be very limited this first year playing wise a lot of coaches really turned away from that and didn’t really accept it.

“But Rutgers listened, I’m super grateful for them. They told me that they’ll take a chance on a kid like me and they’re gonna give me the opportunities. They’re gonna give me rehab and training that I’ve never gotten before. So I’m hoping this skyrockets my ability.”

Donovan Szak on what Rutgers football offers to recruits from New Jersey

“New Jersey is a baseball hotspot and it’s been a hotspot for baseball for years and it’s going to be for years to come. And a lot of young kids who commit to ACC (or) SEC programs at 15-16 years old – and I was one of those kids – I think I think they really overlooked Rutgers and the amazing tradition that they have in Piscataway.

“The Rutgers baseball program is on the rise and honestly, they’re as good as anybody out there. Definitely a top 25 team every year

“The message I would give the younger kids just definitely know what you have right in front of you. There’s a great place to play at Rutgers and kids really should know that and if Rutgers is able to start getting these younger kids early then I think Rutgers is going to turn into a baseball powerhouse.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire