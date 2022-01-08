Donovan Wilson makes trip to Philadelphia, Cowboys activate Blake Jarwin

Tonight’s game could have a preseason feel to it with little on the line. The Eagles have 11 players on the COVID-19 reserve list and called up 10 players from their practice squad.

The Cowboys left three of their five Pro Bowlers home, with linebacker Micah Parsons and left tackle Tyron Smith on the COVID-19 list and cornerback Trevon Diggs out with an illness.

Dallas is expected to have safety Donovan Wilson, who joined the team in Philadelphia earlier Saturday after testing negative for COVID-19. He has an illness that had him questionable and prevented him from taking the team charter Friday.

The Cowboys also will have tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) after activating him from injured reserve. Jarwin hasn’t played since Oct. 31, so he likely will be on pitch count tonight as he works his way back into game shape before the postseason.

The Cowboys placed safety Jayron Kearse on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. The team already had ruled out Kearse with a hamstring injury. Practice squad safety Darian Thompson also went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Cowboys elevated safety Tyler Coyle, running back JaQuan Hardy and running back Ito Smith from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. That gives Dallas four running backs tonight, with Tony Pollard out.

Ezekiel Elliott likely won’t play long, turning it over to Corey Clement, Hardy and Smith.

