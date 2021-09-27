Donovan Wilson among five Cowboys inactive vs. Eagles

For a second straight week, Dallas will be without multiple defensive linemen who land on the inactive list. Dorance Armstrong and Carlos Watkins are inactive for the contest with ankle injuries, but the Cowboys welcome back Randy Gregory, who missed the Chargers game in COVID protocol.

Safety Donovan Wilson is inactive for two weeks in a row now. In his absence against Los Angeles, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker stepped up, and they’ll have to do the same Monday night against Philadelphia.

Swing tackle Ty Nsekhe is still dealing with an illness and Terence Steele will have to replicate his strong performance against Joey Bosa. This week, Steele won’t have a Pro Bowl talent across from him with Brandon Graham having torn his Achilles in Week 2.

Rodney McLeod and Jordan Mailata are the two biggest players on the inactive list for the Eagles. Missing their left tackle in Mailata, Andre Dillard will be tasked with blocking the pair of Gregory and Micah Parsons all night, who gave the Chargers backup right tackle fits last week.

Story continues

Philadelphia is also missing third-string quarterback Gardner Minshew, making Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco the only two quarterbacks active for the contest.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.