Donovan Solano's running catch
Donovan Solano chases a shallow fly ball into center field, then reaches up to make a tough catch in the top of the 4th inning
Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
Dave Stewart says the Dodgers should have taken action against Trevor Bauer and will not attend a celebration of the team's 1981 World Series title.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
This proposed trade is one way the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.
The Yankees' issues were on fully display in a Subway Series loss to the Mets.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Just how impressive is Marco Luciano's power. Let's break it down.
Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings a week before the All-Star break.
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
The Red Sox' strong first half paid off, as J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes landed on the 2021 MLB All-Star Game roster in addition to starters Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
The Yankees optioned Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
Dave Stewart has voiced his frustrations with the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
The Giants got good news on Buster Posey's thumb, but they still added some insurance on Monday.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The Giants will wear the City Connect uniforms next weekend against the Washington Nationals and every Tuesday home game for the remainder of the season.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'