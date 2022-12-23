The Buccaneers will be trying to end a two-game losing streak in Arizona on Sunday and they won’t have the help of left tackle Donovan Smith.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles announced on Friday that Smith has been ruled out for the Christmas night matchup with the Cardinals. Smith has been out of practice this week with a foot injury.

Tampa could get right tackle Tristan Wirfs back from an ankle injury this weekend. If they do, Josh Wells will likely take Smith’s place in the lineup and Bowles said Brandon Walton would be in the mix if both tackles are out.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) and cornerback Jamel Dean (toe) will both be out for the second week in a row. Linebackers Carl Nassib (pectoral) and Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique) will also miss the game.

Donovan Smith, Vita Vea, Jamel Dean out for Bucs Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk