Donovan Smith: There's "not much" difference blocking for Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady

Donovan Smith spent the first eight years of his career with the Buccaneers before he was released and signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

That means Smith is going from protecting Tom Brady for the last three years to now protecting Patrick Mahomes.

One quarterback is considerably older than the other. And Mahomes is also much more mobile than Brady ever was, particularly late in his career.

But Smith still said over the weekend there's "not much" difference in blocking for the two QBs.

“You’ve still got to protect the spot,” Smith said, via Jared Sapp of ArrowheadPride.com. “Typically, we’re taught if you give them 10 or 11 or 12 yards, you should be good. If you strive for that [on] each and every set, you’ll be good. Obviously, you have a couple of adjustments — for guys who want to go inside and what-not — that it’ll change.

“[But] for the most part, it doesn’t matter who you put back there. We’ve still got to go out there and do our job.”

After Kansas City let Orlando Brown Jr. walk in free agency, Smith has significant shoes to fill as the team's left tackle. Smith, 30, has been a steady pro throughout his career and will need to be at the top of his game if the Chiefs are to stay ahead of a competitive AFC.