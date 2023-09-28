Donovan Smith a year later, on the other side of Texas Tech-Houston game

When Texas Tech football and Houston square off Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, there'll be a vivid illustration of how college football has changed in the 2020s because of the immediate eligibility provided by the one-time transfer exception.

Donovan Smith scored the game-winning touchdown last year when Tech beat the University of Houston 33-30 in double overtime.

This Saturday, playing in the same stadium, he'll try to win with the other team. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound junior from Frenship is the starting quarterback for Houston and fifth in the Big 12 in total offense.

"We know Donnie," Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said. "He's a tremendous competitor, a really good athlete, strong arm. The thing that makes him particularly dangerous is his ability to run the football and do it as a very physical runner. He's a big man.

"They're throwing for 275 yards or so a game, about 400 or so in total offense. But he's the trigger guy in it."

Donovan Smith declined another Texas Tech football QB competition

More: Smiths stick together, even miles apart

More: Smith leads Frenship to winning season, inks with Texas Tech

Smith threw for 2,687 yards and 19 touchdowns the past two years in a Tech uniform and rushed for 10 touchdowns. Rather than go through another three-man quarterback battle with Tyler Shough and Behren Morton, he transferred in the off-season.

But not before coming in for a heart-to-heart with Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire.

"I wished I could record it and send it out to every athlete and say, 'If you're in this situation, this is how you handle it as a man,' " McGuire said. "He came to my office. We talked through everything, and he really wanted the opportunity that he has to be the starting quarterback."

UH declined an interview request for Smith from the Avalanche-Journal. A UH athletics spokesman said Smith was not being made available to the media before this week's game.

Donovan Smith latest UH player returning to face old Texas Tech football teammates

In recent years, four other players, all of whom played high-school ball in Houston, have transferred from Texas Tech to UH: offensive lineman Giovanni Pancotti, running back Ta'Zhawn Henry, wide receiver KeSean Carter and cornerback Alex Hogan. Pancotti finished his career in 2020, Henry and Carter in 2022, and Hogan is still with the Cougars.

"I think Donovan's mindset will be OK," Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Some of the other kids we've had that transferred from there, I don't think handled going back there very well. Not to mention names or revisit who or why or whatever, but it's an emotional thing when you are on a team and then you leave and you go back there to play. It is when you coach, too, so you've got to do a good job of blocking things out, and I will do my job when it comes to Donovan with that this week."

New Big 12 member Houston is 2-2 and 0-1 in the conference. Smith has thrown for 1,012 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and three TDs.

Smith spent his first three college seasons with the Red Raiders, being named the Liberty Bowl most valuable player at the end of the 2021 season and leading the Red Raiders in passing last year.

McGuire noted Saturday will be a rare time when Red Raiders defensive players have been turned loose to tackle Smith, quarterbacks generally being off-limits to contact during practice and intrasquad scrimmages.

"But those guys kind of know his running style," McGuire said. "That's going to be a very cat-and-mouse part of the game, of him understanding some of the stuff that we're doing, but also us understanding some of the stuff he does just by his posture and some of the things he does with his arm angle."

Smith was the starting quarterback for some of Tech's biggest victories the past two years. One against Iowa State in 2021 made the Red Raiders bowl-eligible for the first time in four seasons. One against Mike Leach's Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl was Tech's first bowl win since 2013. Smith also piloted Tech over Texas in a 2022 Big 12 opener.

Still, his playing time in 2023 was uncertain with Shough and Morton both returning. All three started one-third of the 2022 season — Smith passing for 1,505 yards, Shough for 1,304 and Morton for 1,117 — and all three missed starts on account of injury.

"We talked through the things I think he was special at, the things he could continue to do with us, the way we were using him at the end of the year," McGuire said, "and he goes, 'Coach, I appreciate it and I appreciate being on the field, but I definitely want the best chance to be the starter, and I think that's somewhere else.' And so, man, I appreciated that. Whenever Dana named him the starting quarterback (at Houston), I was really fired up, because I'm a big fan of that kid."

College football

Who: Texas Tech vs. Houston

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: Houston 2-2, 0-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 1-3, 0-1

Rankings (AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Both teams unranked.

Last game: Houston 38, Sam Houston State 7; West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 13

Last meeting: Texas Tech 33, Houston 30 (2OT) last year in Lubbock.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Texas Tech by 8 1/2. Over-under: 51 points

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Donovan Smith a year later, on other side of Texas Tech-Houston game