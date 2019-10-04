Report: Donovan Smith fined for hit on Marcus Peters

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The NFL fined Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith for his hit on Rams cornerback Marcus Peters last week.

Smith will lose $28,075 from his paycheck, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peters returned a Jameis Winston interception 32 yards for a touchdown, taking a shot to the head from Smith as the crossed the goal line. Peters missed the final 8:11 of the game but cleared concussion tests.

He played all 74 defensive snaps on Thursday night, making two tackles, a tackle for loss and recovering a fumble.

