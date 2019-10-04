Report: Donovan Smith fined for hit on Marcus Peters

The NFL fined Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith for his hit on Rams cornerback Marcus Peters last week.

Smith will lose $28,075 from his paycheck, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peters returned a Jameis Winston interception 32 yards for a touchdown, taking a shot to the head from Smith as the crossed the goal line. Peters missed the final 8:11 of the game but cleared concussion tests.

He played all 74 defensive snaps on Thursday night, making two tackles, a tackle for loss and recovering a fumble.