Donovan Smith discusses Bucs’ offensive line depth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines last year, a unit that featured three Pro Bowlers in left guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen, and right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Things will look much different this year, thanks to Marpet’s surprising retirement, Jensen’s knee injury on the second day of training camp, and right guard Alex Cappa’s departure in free agency.

Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith spoke to the media about the overall depth of his unit.

Watch the video above to see what Smith had to say.

List

Who will be the Bucs' breakout preseason star?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire