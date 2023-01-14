The Buccaneers will head into Monday night’s game against the Cowboys with a long list of players listed as questionable.

Two of the team’s starting offensive linemen are on that list. Center Robert Hainsey (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) both drew those tags, although both of them were able to practice all this week.

Left guard Nick Leverett (knee, shoulder) was not able to practice the last two days. He’s listed as doubtful and his absence would likely lead to second-round pick Luke Goedeke getting the start.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (hip), safety Logan Ryan (knee), and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) are the questionable players on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensive lineman John Molchon (ankle) is also listed as questionable while tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) drew a doubtful tag.

Donovan Smith, Carlton Davis, Vita Vea questionable for Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk