The Buccaners got one of their injured offensive players back on the practice field Thursday, but they remain without two veteran wide receivers.

Left tackle Donovan Smith practiced for the first time since he hurt his elbow in the season-opening win over the Cowboys. Smith’s replacement Josh Wells went on the injured reserve list this week, so the Bucs would be all the more pleased by the return of the starter to face the Packers.

It looks less likely that they will have wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) in the lineup. Both players were out last weekend and have missed both days of practice this week.

Scotty Miller (calf), Breshad Perriman (knee), and Russell Gage (hamstring) are all on the field after limited practices on Wednesday.

Donovan Smith back at practice; Chris Godwin and Julio Jones still out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk