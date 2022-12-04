Donovan Peoples-Jones returns punt 76 yards for Browns TD
The Cleveland Browns got Deshaun Watson on the field for the first time.
It wasn’t helping in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
So, it took a special-teams play to get Cleveland on the scoreboard and in the lead against the worst team in the NFL.
Donovan Peoples-Jones grabbed the punt and the Texans were unable to bring him down.
Seventy-six yards later, Peoples-Jones was in the end zone and the Browns had a 7-5 lead as the game went to halftime.
DPJ 76-yard punt return TD! @dpeoplesjones
📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Vz8D2Cm19r pic.twitter.com/qcbmnkQ9pY
— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022