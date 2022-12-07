Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Cleveland Browns have their first Player of the Week award winner of 2022. After taking a punt 76 yards to the house against the Houston Texans, Donovan Peoples-Jones has been awarded the honors AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL.

Peoples-Jones has shown brilliance over the past two weeks since resuming his punt returning roles, and his touchdown against the Texans was nothing short of special for the third-year wide receiver. He has excelled at whatever the Browns have asked him to do this year, and will likely see a big bump in his pay this summer as a result.

This may just be the beginning for the former sixth round pick out of Michigan.

DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES TAKES IT 76-YARDS TO THE CRIB 🏠 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sLLCDsfZmO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 4, 2022

List

Upon Further Review: What stood out from all-22 of Browns' win over Texans

Browns Texans

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire