Donovan Peoples-Jones feels 'connection' with Deshaun Watson, optimism for Browns offense

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Deshaun Watson was just looking for a receiver, any receiver, to develop a rapport with last December. The Browns quarterback, returning from an 11-game suspension, needed someone he could count on consistently when he threw the ball his way.

Donovan Peoples-Jones was just that receiver.

"Yeah, definitely felt the connection with him," People-Jones said after the conclusion of Saturday's practice at The Greenbrier. "We've been working this whole offseason as a team to improve that connection. It starts every day."

Peoples-Jones was targeted by Watson 31 times in the quarterback's six starts in Cleveland. He caught 19 of those passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

That was part of a much-bigger season in which the 2020 sixth-round pick out of the University of Michigan had arguably his breakthrough year as a professional. Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns, all three of which were career highs.

"Donovan, as we've talked about many times, he's a very friendly target for the quarterbacks," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Both because of his size and length and leaping ability and he's always going to be where he's supposed to be. So there's been plays already this camp where he's doing exactly what he's supposed to do and the ball is making it to No. 11 because that's the result of him doing his job."

How much longer Peoples-Jones will be doing his job in Cleveland is a complicated matter. He is one of several members of the 2020 draft class, the first for general manager Andrew Berry, who find themselves in the final year of their rookie contracts.

Where Peoples-Jones fits into the long-term plans for the Browns is a complex question that won't be answered until well after this season ends. He's not thinking long-term at this moment, though.

"I come out here and try to do my job," Peoples-Jones said, "try to get better every day, listen to the coaches. Like I said, our main goal is to win games."

Peoples-Jones will have a hand in that matter. How much he does depends on the individual who will have the biggest hand in the matter, Watson.

There's been no one who hasn't acknowledged the ceiling for the Browns' offense — thus, the Browns themselves — is being set by what Watson does in his first full season as the starting quarterback. What Watson does in his full season as the starting quarterback is determined by what level of connection he has with his receivers.

That's why Watson spent as much time as he did during the offseason working with his receivers beyond the team's voluntary program in the spring. There were trips to Houston, Puerto Rico and Miami to spend time bonding both on and off the field.

"Last year was, it was just a different space for myself, but different for the whole team and the organization," Watson said earlier in camp. "There was some things that we had to deal with and take care of and we had to do that. So it was hard for the team to really attach to me and fully because they had to get ready for another quarterback in Jacoby. But like I said, the past is the past, but we can focus on this year and everyone was able to really figure out who I was and get to know me a little bit better."

Peoples-Jones believes the work has paid off for Watson. He sees a quarterback this training camp who is substantially ahead of where he was a year ago.

"I would definitely say poise, confidence, his knowledge of the system," Peoples-Jones said. "He's great at reading the defenses. Really just overall he's just getting better and growing and developing."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones feels 'connection' with Deshaun Watson