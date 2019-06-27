Donovan Mitchell's free agency predictions aren't too kind to Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NBA free agency is just days away, and everyone is trying to figure out where the biggest names will land -- Donovan Mitchell included.

The Utah Jazz guard channeled every NBA fan earlier this week, joining USA TODAY Sports earlier this week to predict the destinations of the top 12 pending free agents in the NBA.

Here's what Mitchell came up with:

First of all, it's rare for players to openly speculate about free agents this close to the new league year. Secondly, Boston Celtics fans probably want Mitchell to recalibrate his "Spidey Sense."

Mitchell doesn't have anyone on his board going to Boston and insists Kyrie Irving is "for sure" signing with the Brooklyn Nets, while pegging Kevin Durant for either Brooklyn or New York. The 22-year-old also predicts the Knicks will sign Kemba Walker, although in fairness, it appears he did this segment before the Celtics reportedly emerged as the "front-runner" to sign the Charlotte Hornets guard.

He doesn't see Boston signing potential target Malcolm Brodgdon, either, predicting the point guard re-signs with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Like the rest of us, Mitchell has no clue where Al Horford will sign after declining his Celtics player option -- and also is on the fence about Nets guard and restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell, whose future may hinge on whether Irving comes to Brooklyn.

For those reading intently into Mitchell's predictions, his uncertainty suggests he doesn't know any more than the rest of us about how the 2019 free-agent puzzle will shake out. But C's fans will be hoping at least one of his predictions will be wrong come June 30.

