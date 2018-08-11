Donovan Mitchell's acts of kindness in Salt Lake City continue, this time signing shoes for young fan battling cancer

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell signed a pair of shoes and took a picture with a young fan battling cancer who approached him at a Cheesecake Factory. (Instagram/Kisses4Kycie)

Donovan Mitchell had an impressive rookie season with the Utah Jazz last year, one where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

He was earned All-Rookie honors, too, and even won the 2018 All-Star dunk contest all while helping the Jazz reach the Western Conference semifinals.

It’s what Mitchell has done off the court this offseason, though, that has stood out the most.

While eating at the Cheesecake Factory, Mitchell was approached by Maya, a girl who is undergoing cancer treatments at the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Mitchell is her favorite player, and she just wanted a quick photo with him.

Instead of simply taking the shot, Mitchell went above and beyond. He ran out to his car and autographed a pair of shoes for Maya.

“Today Maya saw her favorite Jazz man Donavan Mitchell at the Cheesecake Factory,” WHO wrote. “When she asked for a picture, he ran to his car and signed a pair of shoes for her. Class act Donovan Mitchell, that little act means more than you know.”

Acts of kindness like this are nothing new for Mitchell. Earlier this month while in an Apple store in Salt Lake City, Mitchell struck up a conversation with two others in the store. When he overheard that they would not be able to cover the cost of a screen repair on his iPhone, Mitchell quickly intervened and covered the cost.

He also hit up multiple random pool parties and cookouts around the Salt Lake City area on the Fourth of July last month, and hooked a random fan up with a pair of tickets for a date night last season.

After just one season with the Jazz, it seems that the 21-year-old is firmly implanting himself in the Salt Lake City community — and they seem to be embracing him right back.

