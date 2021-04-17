Donovan Mitchell suffers ankle injury

Friday was a long day in the NBA, beginning with an afternoon matchup between the Pacers and Jazz. The biggest headline to come out of that game was Utah losing one of its most important players to injury. That's where we'll begin today's installment of the Daily Dose, which will also touch on the numbers put up by New York's All-Star forward.

Jazz 119, Pacers 111: Utah was able to erase a 17-point deficit in the Friday matinee, which was played so early due to the fact that the Jazz are scheduled to play the Lakers Saturday afternoon (nice job, NBA schedule maker). But the big story in this one was the right ankle injury suffered by Donovan Mitchell (22/4/2/0/1 with three 3-pointers in 21 minutes) during the third quarter. X-rays were negative, and he still has to undergo an MRI. It’s probably safe to assume that Mitchell, who couldn’t put much weight on his right leg while being helped off the court, won’t be available Saturday afternoon. Monday night’s rematch with the Lakers? We’ll see.

Joe Ingles, who would be the man most likely to fill the void in the starting lineup, played 26 minutes off the bench and recorded a line of 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three 3-pointers. 3-pointers and assists are the areas where Ingles can be most impactful as far as fantasy basketball is concerned. And moving forward Utah will need more consistent production from Bojan Bogdanovic (24/3/1/1 with two 3-pointers) and Jordan Clarkson (18/5/2/1 with two 3-pointers).

Also of note for Saturday’s game against the Lakers is that no decision has been made on Mike Conley’s (10/0/10/1/1 with one 3-pointer) availability. He played 32 minutes Friday, and has missed at least one game in five of Utah’s last six back-to-backs. We’ll see if Mitchell’s status is factored into whether or not Conley goes. Rudy Gobert was excellent after a slow start, finishing with a line of 13 points, 23 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks in 38 minutes.

Caris LeVert (24/7/2/2/1 with three 3-pointers) and Domantas Sabonis (22/15/7/1/1 with one 3-pointer) led the way for the Pacers, who remain without Male Turner and Doug McDermott. Edmond Sumner has managed to stick in the starting lineup, but he’s been quiet on most nights. In 21 minutes Friday, he recorded a line of four points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals. Jeremy Lamb (12/5/1/2 with two 3-pointers) had a solid afternoon coming off the bench, while Aaron Holiday (7/1/0/1 with one 3-pointer) shot 2-of-9 from the field.

After scoring a total of 42 points in wins over the Timberwolves and Magic, he has put up a total of 20 points in his last four games. There isn’t much reason for fantasy managers to even consider rostering Holiday, as Lamb and T.J. McConnell are far better choices regardless of league format.

Pistons 110, Thunder 104: Pistons lottery pick Killian Hayes made his first start since suffering the hip injury that kept him out for a couple months Friday night. While the rookie point guard didn’t shoot the ball well, going 3-of-10 from the field, he did manage to post a full stat line. In 27 minutes, Hayes tallied nine points, four rebounds, seven assists, five steals (a new career-high), one block and one 3-pointer. Rostered in 19% of Yahoo leagues, over the last two weeks Hayes has provided late-round value in 9-cat formats. So long as he remains in the starting lineup, he’s worthy of a look in deep leagues heading into the fantasy playoffs.

Josh Jackson (29/7/0/2/1 with two 3-pointers), Saddiq Bey (18/7/2/1/1 with two 3-pointers) and Frank Jackson (18 points and five rebounds with three 3-pointers) led the way offensively for Detroit, while Isaiah Stewart corralled a career-high 21 rebounds to go along with 15 points, three assists and two blocked shots in 32 minutes. Whenever Mason Plumlee sits, as he did Friday night, Stewart is a must-play in DFS, and his price shouldn’t be too high, either. This was the first game of a back-to-back for Detroit, so it’s likely that Plumlee and Jerami Grant will be back in the rotation for Saturday’s game against the Wizards.

One of the biggest questions heading into this one as far as the Thunder were concerned was what would Luguentz Dort do for an encore. Dort dropped a career-high 42 points on the Jazz Wednesday night, and his production didn’t fall off much. In 32 minutes he shot 9-of-20 from the field and 5-of-8 from the foul line, recording a line of 26 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, one block and three 3-pointers. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out, and the Thunder nowhere near the chase for a play-in round spot, there’s no reason why the Thunder shouldn’t have Dort get up as many shots as he can.

While his numbers for the season have been underwhelming, over the last two weeks Dort (who’s rostered in 46% of Yahoo leagues) has been a top-50 player. The unfortunate thing for fantasy managers who may have scooped Dort off of the waiver wire for their playoffs is that Oklahoma City will only play three games next week.

Darius Bazley (19/7/2/1 with one 3-pointer) had a tough night shooting the ball from deep, as he went 1-of-10 (7-of-18 from the field overall). Moses Brown (12/8/0/0/2) and Tony Bradley (11/7/1/2/2) also reached double figures, with the former playing 24 minutes in the middle and the latter 23. Brown is averaging a little over five minutes more per game than Bradley over the last two weeks, but both are providing late-round value in 9-cat. So if Brown isn’t available in your league, Bradley (rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues) would be worth considering in deeper formats. Theo Maledon had an even worse night than the aforementioned Bazley, going 3-of-14 from the field and finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one 3-pointer.

He’s rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues, which makes sense given the fact that Maledon has played 26 minutes or more in six of his last seven games. The scoring is still a bit inconsistent, but Maledon is capable of providing solid value in non-points categories.

76ers 106, Clippers 103: Joel Embiid had himself another big night, as in 36 minutes he went off for 36 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal. And he had some help Friday night, as the 76ers held off the Clippers for the three-point victory. Due to the absences of Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, Mike Scott (6/3/1/0/1 with two 3-pointers) and Furkan Korkmaz (18/3/4/3 with five 3-pointers) joined Embiid, Danny Green (11/7/3/4/2 with three 3-pointers) and Ben Simmons (12/9/6/2/2) in the starting lineup.

Korkmaz, who’s rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues, has now scored ten points or more in five of his last six games. And during this six-game stretch, he has also made a total of 20 3-pointers. The tough things for fantasy managers here is that Philadelphia doesn’t play again until Monday, and it’s possible that Curry could be available for that night’s game against the Warriors. That is the start of a four-game week for the 76ers, which includes a back-to-back, so keep an eye on the injury reports. If Curry has to miss another game, go get Korkmaz.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard for the fifth straight game, which meant another start for Luke Kennard. He was rather ineffective in 18 minutes, finishing with three points, two assists and one 3-pointer. Terance Mann came off the bench and played 18 minutes, but while he failed to score, he did accumulate six rebounds and one steal.

Also of note among the Clippers’ role players is that Nicolas Batum has cooled off after scoring 14 points or more in three straight games to start this week. He recorded a line of three points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal with one 3-pointer Friday night, so at least Batum gave fantasy managers who have him rostered some production in non-points categories.

Paul George (37/9/6/1/2 with four 3-pointers) extended his run of 30-point games to five, which ties the longest such run of his career. Leonard’s absence has put more responsibility of PG-13’s plate and, to his credit, he’s stepped up. George will look to extend the streak to six games on Sunday when the Clippers host the Timberwolves. Patrick Patterson (18 points, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers) had his best scoring night of the season, but he failed to grab a single rebound. He isn’t worth using up a roster spot on, even with Friday’s 3-point effort. Marcus Morris (15/3/2/1 with two 3-pointers), Reggie Jackson (13/4/4 with four 3-pointers) and Rajon Rondo (10/4/8 with two 3-pointers) also scored in double figures for Los Angeles.

Wizards 117, Pelicans 115 (OT): Russell Westbrook’s triple-double streak came to an end at six games Friday night, as he recorded a line of 36 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and three 3-pointers in 44 minutes. While turnovers have been his biggest issue as far as fantasy value is concerned, as Westbrook ranks outside of the top-100 in 9-cat for the season, the overall production has been too good in recent games. Despite averaging 5.4 turnovers per game over the last month, Westbrook has still be a top-50 player in 9-cat. In 8-cat formats, he has been a top-10 player during this stretch.

Bradley Beal (30/4/6) had a tough night from beyond the arc, missing all nine of his attempts, but he made up for that by going 10-of-20 from two and 10-of-11 from the foul line. Washington’s third double-figure scorer was Daniel Gafford, who in 26 minutes posted a line of 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. While on a limit of 16-20 minutes, Gafford ultimately played 26 due to his performance. He didn’t get many chances to show what he can do in Chicago, but the Wizards’ other center options being rather underwhelming, that’s unlikely to be an issue for Gafford in the nation’s capital.

Gafford is rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues, but now may be the time to hop on that bandwagon as the Wizards will have four games in each of the final four weeks of the season. Alex Len (eight points, five rebounds and two blocks) started and played 16 minutes Friday night, and Robin Lopez (two points) played 11.

His team may have lost, but Brandon Ingram has been highly productive in recent games. He accounted for 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and four 3-pointers in 42 minutes Friday night, and has now scored 27 or more in each of the Pelicans’ last five games. Over the last two weeks, Ingram has been a first-round player in both 8- and 9-cat formats. Lonzo Ball (4/2/3/1/2 in 20 minutes) had a tough night in his return, going 2-of-10 from the field (0-of-7 3-pointers), but his presence in the rotation did not drop Naji Marshall out of the rotation completely.

Marshall played 33 minutes off the bench, recording a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two 3-pointers. This was the rookie wing’s first career double-double. Marshall can be left on your league’s waiver wire heading into the playoffs, as the Pelicans play just three games next week with no back-to-backs. Due to Ball’s return, Zion Williamson (21/6/0/1/1) didn’t serve as the primary playmaker much, and that’s a negative as far as his fantasy value is concerned. Ahead of Friday’s loss, Williamson was on a streak of five games with at least four assists.

Jaxson Hayes played just nine minutes due to back spasms, which meant more minutes for Willy Hernangomez (8/10/1/1/1 in 20 minutes). Should Hayes have to miss time beyond Friday, Hernangomez and James Johnson (11/2/3 in 26 minutes) are the players whose minutes are most likely to increase in the short-term.

Nets 130, Hornets 115: Landry Shamet has been on quite the run, as he has scored 17 points or more in three straight games. Friday night he put up 20, shooting 7-of-14 from the field, with six 3-pointers, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench. The absences of James Harden and Tyler Johnson have freed up additional opportunities for Shamet, but not to the point where his fantasy value will jump considerably. The recent scoring run is nice to see, but it doesn’t change much.

The center position is also worth tracking, as this was Brooklyn’s first game after the retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge. Granted, this was the third game that the Nets have played without him, but there’s now a sense of finality there. DeAndre Jordan (eight points, five rebounds and one block) started and played 17 minutes, while Nicolas Claxton (nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block) played 23 minutes off the bench. The center rotation between Jordan, Claxton, Blake Griffin (10/5/3/2/1 with one 3-pointer in 21 minutes) and even Jeff Green (10/2/5/0/1 with one 3-pointer in 28 minutes) will depend upon the matchups.

Green’s value will be fine as he is a part of the rotation no matter what, but there isn’t much to be gained from the other three fantasy-wise. Joe Harris (26/2/1/3 with six 3-pointers) and Kevin Durant (25/3/11/0/1 with three 3-pointers) led the way offensively for the Nets, who remain a game behind Philadelphia in the race for the top seed in the East.

Charlotte has been hit hard by injuries recently, and that combined with ineffective play from their centers led to James Borrego making a change to his starting lineup. Bismack Biyombo was moved to the bench and played just eight minutes, while Cody Zeller was a DNP-CD. The starter: rookie Vernon Carey Jr., and in 35 minutes he put up a line of 21 points (9-of-14 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one 3-pointer. Entering Friday, he had a total of 33 minutes played this season. If P.J. Washington is unable to play in Sunday’s game against Portland, Carey likely earned himself another start with his performance Friday night.

Miles Bridges (33/9/2/2/1 with six 3-pointers) established a new career-high in points, while Terry Rozier (27/6/10/1 with two 3-pointers), Jalen McDaniels (12/2/1/4 with one 3-pointer) and Caleb Martin (10/5/1/1 with one 3-pointer) also scored in double figures. Cody Martin made his first start since March 1 and posted a modest (but full) line, finishing with six points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes.

Raptors 113, Magic 102: With Michael Carter-Williams sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, Cole Anthony was back in the starting lineup for the first time since returning from a rib injury. And he was solid during his 29 minutes, recording a line of 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three 3-pointers. Whether or not Carter-Williams is able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Rockets, it’s tough to see Orlando not sticking with its first-round pick for the remainder of the season.

The Magic were also without Mo Bamba, whose absence meant a rotation spot for recent signing Donta Hall. Hall went scoreless in his 16 minutes of action, accumulating one rebound, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot. Bamba’s absence also meant more minutes for Wendell Carter Jr., who played 32 and recorded a line of 20 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one 3-pointer. Over the last month Carter, who’s rostered in 81% of Yahoo leagues, has been close to top-100 status in 9-cat. The change of scenery seems to be working out well for him and, with Bamba’s injury history, Carter may be worth keeping an eye on for next season’s drafts.

Chuma Okeke (14/2/3/1 with two 3-pointers) and Dwayne Bacon (12/3/1) also scored in double figures, while Gary Harris had a brutal night shooting the basketball. Finishing with seven points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block, he was 0-of-7 from the field in his 27 minutes on the court. The foul line and all-around production salvaged what could have been an even worse night for Harris.

Toronto’s lineups in recent weeks have been very interesting, as multiple key contributors have been out due to either injury or “rest.” Fred VanVleet (6/1/6/1/2 in 23 minutes) shot 3-of-11 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts, and he was the only “regular” starter in the lineup. He was joined by Paul Watson (30/4/1/1/1 with eight 3-pointers), who had the best game of his NBA career, Malachi Flynn (6/3/8/2), Khem Birch (7/6/0/1/3) and Chris Boucher (11/7/2/0/3). And Watson wasn’t the only Raptors to come through with a surprising line, as Yuta Watanabe went for 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench.

Flynn, who’s rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues, is worth holding onto as the Raptors have shown a willingness to rest some of their more established players. Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby were all rested Friday night despite this not being a part of a back-to-back. Add in Gary Trent Jr. being ruled out due to a sore right ankle, and there won’t be a lack of opportunities for players such as Flynn. Stanley Johnson (13/6/2/1/1 with three 3-pointers) and Freddie Gillespie (10 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures, while DeAndre Bembry (2/2/2) played 13 minutes in his return from a right hamstring issue.

Grizzlies 126, Bulls 115: Chicago played its first game since Zach LaVine was ruled out due to health and safety protocols, and he was replaced in the starting lineup by Garrett Temple (5/1/4/2 with one 3-pointer in 25 minutes. This was one of three changes that Billy Donovan made to his starting lineup, with Coby White (27/5/7 with four 3-pointers) filling in for the injured Tomas Satoransky and Daniel Theis (7/3/3) replacing Thaddeus Young.

Young was moved to the second unit in order to give him more opportunities to serve as a facilitator, and he finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes. LaVine’s absence, which is expected to last for several games, also means more minutes will be available to Troy Brown Jr. (11 points, one rebound in 19 minutes) and Denzel Valentine (11 points, one assist, one blocks and three 3-pointers in 17 minutes). While both scored in double figures, neither offered much in the way of overall production.

And Lauri Markkanen may be done as a viable fantasy option for the remainder of this season, as he played 21 minutes off the bench and finished with three points, five rebounds, four assists and one 3-pointer. We’ll see what free agency brings, because it’s very hard to envision a scenario in which Markkanen re-signs given his status within the rotation.

Memphis was down a rotation player, as Brandon Clarke was ruled out with a hip injury. As a result, rookies Xavier Tillman (14/2/0/2/1 with two 3-pointers in 17 minutes) and Killian Tillie (6/3/2/2/1 with two 3-pointer in 23 minutes) picked up more playing time. If fantasy managers were to gamble on either in the short-term, Tillman would be the obvious answer. His minutes have been consistent recently, while Tillie was a DNP-CD in four straight games before cracking the rotation Friday night.

Dillon Brooks (32/2/2/1 with four 3-pointers) had one of his best games of the season, shooting 12-of-19 from the field. The point total is a new season-high, and Brooks was efficient in putting up those numbers. But he can be a bit erratic when it comes to his shot, which has made it difficult to truly rely on Brooks in standard leagues. Jonas Valanciunas saw his double-double streak come to an end, as he recorded a line of 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes.

Nuggets 128, Rockets 99: Nikola Jokic may not have recorded a triple-double in Denver’s blowout of the Rockets, but he did have one of his better games this season. Shooting 10-of-12 from the field and 8-of-9 from the foul line, he finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one 3-pointer without committing a single turnover. This was Jokic’s second game this season in which he’s scored 25 points or more with no turnovers. Michael Porter Jr., who is of even greater importance to the Nuggets with Jamal Murray done for the season, added 21 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and four 3-pointers in 31 minutes. MPJ has scored 20 or more in five straight, and nine of Denver’s last ten games.

The Nuggets also got good minutes off the bench from JaMychal Green (13/7/1/1 in 22 minutes), Paul Millsap (11 points, 10 rebounds and one block in 17 minutes) and PJ Dozier (11/4/2 with one 3-pointer in 24 minutes). None have offered much as far as fantasy value is concerned, with Green (rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues) being the best of the bunch over the last two weeks. Monte Morris (6/1/2/2/1) played just 19 minutes due to a hamstring injury, so we’ll have to wait and see if he can play in Monday’s game against the Grizzlies. If Morris can’t go, even more would be asked of Facundo Campazzo (7/2/3/1 with two 3-pointers).

For the Rockets, Kelly Olynyk (23/6/2/0/1 with three 3-pointers) and Jae'Sean Tate (21/5/5/2 with one 3-pointer) continue to play well. Over the last month Olynyk, who has likely made himself some money ahead of free agency, has been a top-50 player while Tate isn’t far behind. Unfortunately for those two, they didn’t get much help from their teammates. Christian Wood (15/3/1 with two 3-pointers) was limited to 24 minutes due to foul trouble, while John Wall (10/1/2 with two 3-pointers) turned the ball over seven times and Kevin Porter Jr. (4/3/5) shot 1-of-9 from the field. KJ Martin (4/7/2/1) and Avery Bradley (6/2/2/2 with two 3-pointers) chipped in with some non-points contributions, but not enough to boost either player’s short-term fantasy value.

Timberwolves 119, Heat 111: Minnesota managed to beat the Heat, thanks in large part to a balanced scoring effort led by Karl-Anthony Towns (24/5/5/0/1 with four 3-pointers). Towns was back in the lineup after missing two games in order to spend time with his family on the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing. In total seven players scored in double figures for the winners, including Ricky Rubio (17/3/4/2 with two 3-pointers), Naz Reid (16/7/2) and D'Angelo Russell (11/0/5/2 with three 3-pointers.

Jarred Vanderbilt may not have been one of the seven, but he did record a career-high 14 rebounds while also putting up nine points, one assist, two steals and one blocked shot in 22 minutes. Outside of Russell, it’s tough to trust any of Minnesota’s reserves to give fantasy managers consistent production, either across the board or as a specialist. Juancho Hernangomez (14/6/2 with two 3-pointers in 23 minutes), who has scored 32 points in Minnesota’s last two games, may be worth tracking, however.

Jimmy Butler (30/10/8/3/1) and Trevor Ariza (20/7/3/1/2 with five 3-pointers) led the way for the Heat, with the latter hitting the 20-point mark for the first time since March 10, 2020 as a member of the Trail Blazers. Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, Ariza has provided late-round value in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks. Not great, but he could prove to be helpful to deep league managers in search of 3-and-D production. Bam Adebayo (17/4/4), Goran Dragic (15/1/3/3 with three 3-pointers) and Duncan Robinson (11/1/4/2/1 with three 3-pointers) joined Butler and Ariza on double figures.

Trail Blazers 107, Spurs 106: San Antonio appeared to have this game in control, especially with Damian Lillard sidelined with a right hamstring injury. But Portland managed to pull out the victory, thanks to C.J. McCollum (29/2/6/1/1 with two 3-pointers) and Norman Powell (22/2/4/1/1 with two 3-pointers). In the case of McCollum, the six assists are the most that he’s had in a game since April 6, when he matched that number in a loss to the Clippers. Powell has bounced back from his nine-point effort in a win over the Pistons, scoring 17 points or more in each of his last three games.

Lillard’s spot in the starting lineup was filled by Derrick Jones Jr., who went scoreless in 19 minutes and finished with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. And we also had an Anfernee Simons sighting as, after playing 11 minutes or less in each of Portland’s last five games, he played 30 and finished with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and four 3-pointers.

While Portland was without its best player, San Antonio’s rotation was whole. Gorgui Dieng, who hasn’t appeared in a game since April 7 due to a right shoulder injury, was available but did not play Friday night. This was the first game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, so it’s possible that he’ll get some run Saturday night in Phoenix. DeMar DeRozan (26/4/10/1/1) and Jakob Poeltl (17/8/1/0/3) led the way offensively, while Dejounte Murray (13/11/10/1 with two 3-pointers) became the first Spurs player to record at least three triple-doubles in the same since since Alvin Robertson (1985-86).

Drew Eubanks (15/4/1/2) had a good night off the bench, going 7-of-7 from the field, and he has reached double figures in two of his last three games. Dieng being back in the mix will impact Eubanks’ minutes/opportunities, but he likely made sure that he’ll continue to play rotation minutes with Friday’s effort. That being said, there’s no reason to consider adding Eubanks to your roster, regardless of league format.

Knicks 117, Mavericks 109: Julius Randle went back home to Dallas and put on a show, recording a line of 44 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and six 3-pointers in 41 minutes. And he made some franchise history in the process, becoming the first Knick to put up at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game since Bernard King (March 22, 1985 vs. Indiana). Outstanding all season long, Randle has been a top-50 player in 9-cat, while threatening top-25 status in 8-cat. New York went into this one without a key reserve, as Alec Burks is out due to health and safety protocols. Would his absence free up additional minutes for either Immanuel Quickley, Frank Ntilikina or even Kevin Knox? No. Quickley played six minutes, Ntilikina eight, and Knox picked up another DNP-CD.

Burks’ absence meant that the players who already have Tom Thibodeau’s trust simply logged more minutes. Derrick Rose (15/1/5/1 with one 3-pointer) didn’t see a major change with his minutes, as he played 25, but RJ Barrett (24/8/2/1 with three 3-pointers) played 46 minutes and Reggie Bullock (11/5/1/1 with two 3-pointers) 41. Bullock, who’s rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues, has hit double figures in four straight games. His fantasy value isn’t great, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to pick up Bullock, especially in deep leagues.

Lastly, Nerlens Noel was back in the lineup after a one-game absence. He played 31 minutes, accumulating six points, ten rebounds, one assist and three blocked shots. Taj Gibson (four points, one block) played 16 minutes, with Norvel Pelle dropping out of the rotation as expected.

For Dallas, Luka Doncic fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double while matching his career-high in assists. In 38 minutes, he posted a line of 22 points, eight rebounds, 19 assists, one block and two 3-pointers. Kristaps Porzingis (23/12/1/1/2 with two 3-pointers) had a solid night against his former team, and the same can be said for Tim Hardaway Jr. (16/2/2 with two 3-pointers in 24 minutes). That being said, Hardaway Jr. doesn’t offer a great deal outside of points and 3-pointers. And if those shots aren’t falling, he pretty much can’t be rostered in most leagues.

Josh Richardson (14/4/4/2/2 with two 3-pointers) and Dorian Finney-Smith (13/7/1/1 with three 3-pointers) also reached double figures for the Mavericks, while J.J. Redick scored nine points with two 3-pointers in 17 minutes.