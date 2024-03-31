Donovan Mitchell sets up the nice finish

Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
The Cavs guard underwent a procedure, the team announced on Tuesday.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Robinson underwent ankle surgery on Dec. 11 and hasn't played since.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?