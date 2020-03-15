Donovan Mitchell is one of the three NBA players who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That has him in self-isolation at home, where he is playing a lot of video games and seems a little bored. He posted this update on Twitter.

“I’m feelin’ fine. Just taking the proper precautions. I’ve been told by the health authorities that I’ve got to stay in isolation. So I’m solo in here, playing video games all day. Can’t wait to get out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys.”

Mitchell will spend a couple of weeks in isolation but the league will be on suspension longer, through at least April 10 when the situation will be re-evaluated.

So far Mitchell, teammate Rudy Gobert, and the Pistons’ Christian Wood have tested positive among NBA players. Gobert is thought to be patient zero in the NBA and gave it to Mitchell and Wood.

Donovan Mitchell sends out update on his status, says “I’m feelin’ fine” originally appeared on NBCSports.com