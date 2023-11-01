Donovan Mitchell scores and draws the foul
Donovan Mitchell scores and draws the foul, 10/31/2023
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA and picked the the perfect first costume.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
The Rangers, who are without playoff star Adolis García for Game 4, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The question some fans have raised is if there is a criminal element at play here?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Third-base coaches for the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Astros reflect on the crucial, often game-deciding decisions they make every day — and why they love their job.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.