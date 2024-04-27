Donovan Mitchell says Cavs bouncing back in Game 4 'starts with me'

Apr. 26—The subject of this pop quiz is, "How well do you know your Cleveland Cavaliers?"

"I don't feel like I was the player I needed to be for this group," said Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell. "I just didn't deliver like I'm expecting myself to and my teammates and everybody expects me to. I take that upon myself. I have to be better."

Another Donovan Mitchell quote: "We're getting good looks, but we're not making (the shots). Then it's also on me to get in the paint and create. Yeah, I had seven assists, but there are more potential ones. I'm missing open shots. It's all of us. We have to find ways to score, and it starts with me."

The question for this quiz is, When did Mitchell make the two statements quoted above? Hint: They were uttered almost exactly one year apart.

Here is the answer:

Mitchell made the first statement on April 26, 2023, after the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Knicks in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals last year. He made the second statement on April 25, 2024, after the Cavs were embarrassed by the Orlando Magic, 121-83, in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. It was the most lopsided playoff loss in Cavaliers history.

Fortunately for Mitchell and his teammates, and especially for Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who might be unemployed today had the 38-point loss at Kia Center in Orlando been an elimination game, the Cavs are still in control of the best-of-seven series, two games to one.

Game 4 is set for 1 p.m. April 27 in Orlando. The Cavs are confident it will not be a repeat of Game 3.

"The good thing about this is that it's a series," Mitchell told reporters after Game 3. "We'll come back and get ready for Saturday. Come out with aggression and set the tone. That's pretty much it. It's really black and white.

"The message in the locker room is it doesn't matter if they won by 60 points or one point. It's one game. You don't get two wins for winning by more than 20. Give them credit. They protected their home court. They did their job. Now we have to do ours and be ready for Saturday."

The Cavaliers finished one game ahead of the Magic in the regular season — 48-34 compared to 47-35. They split their season series 2-2, each team winning once at home and once on the other team's home court.

Orlando's 121-point outburst in Game 3 was the only time so far in this series that either team scored in triple digits. The Cavs led, 10-3, with 8:14 left in the first quarter and then were outscored, 28-11, for the balance of the period. The gap kept getting wider and wider as the game progressed.

The Magic turned the tide in Game 3 with aggressive rebounding. They pulled down 14 from the offensive glass compared to five offensive rebounds for the Cavaliers. Offensive rebounds by the Knicks were a big factor in that series a year ago. Orlando dominated the boards overall, 51-32. Jarrett Allen had 20 rebounds in Game 2 but just eight in Game 3.

Mitchell isn't panicking, and neither is Bickerstaff.

"It's one game," Bickerstaff told reporters on April 25. "Lesson learned. We'll be better on Saturday.

"We're capable of doing the small things that impact winning — the rebound game, the 50-50 balls, the physicality, scrap — all those things we were doing at home. It doesn't change because we're on the road."

Regardless what happens in Game 4, Game 5 will be played April 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game time has not been announced.

Cavaliers at Magic

What: Eastern Conference first-round playoffs, Game 4; Cavs lead series, 2-1

When: 1 p.m., April 27

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, TNT