Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

Jason Owens
·1 min read
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 29: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz warms up before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
After saying he was "ready to go" for Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Sunday's game. 

The Jazz made the announcement hours after Mitchell announced his plan to play. Mitchell hasn't played since May 16, missing the final 16 games of the regular season with a high right ankle sprain.

He told reporters early Sunday that his ankle felt good and that he was planning to play Sunday night. 

“I’m ready to go tonight,” Mitchell said. “No pain. I’m excited to get going.”

It's not clear what changed to compel the Jazz to rule him out hours before tipoff. 

Mitchell is Utah's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 points to go with 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point distance. The 24-year-old made his second All-Star game this season as Utah clinched the No. 1 seed in the West with the NBA's best record. 

