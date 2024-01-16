Donovan Mitchell gets the And-1

Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to help your squad.
The statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled in fall 2024
After entering last week undefeated, Houston dropped back-to-back games to unranked teams and fell back three spots in the latest poll.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
As the Eagles and Buccaneers play Monday in the final wild-card game, the result won’t prompt a Philadelphia collapse. It will either confirm or dispute the unraveling seams of the defending NFC champions.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
If you live in Buffalo, love the Bills and need some beer money, boy does the team have a job for you.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Kelce plans to finish out his contract, which runs through the 2025 season.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.