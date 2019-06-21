Donovan Mitchell explains why Eric Paschall is Warriors' sleeper pick originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Eric Paschall out of Villanova.

In his final mock draft on Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Jonathan Givony had the forward going to Golden State at No. 28.

The Dubs got Michigan's Jordan Poole with that selection instead, but they were able to snag Paschall 13 picks later.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell explained to Trysta Krick of USA Today Sports why Paschall is one of the biggest sleepers in the draft.

"I'm biased, but I'm gonna say it because he was my best friend growing up -- Eric Paschall," Mitchell said. "He brings so much to a team that's ready to compete now.

"He's a defender, he's athletic, he can shoot and he's strong. He wasn't like that when we were younger. He was always the lanky one so I always give him a lot of [flak] for that."

Donovan Mitchell said that Eric Paschall is his biggest sleeper in the 2019 NBA Draft (although he admitted that he's biased since Eric was his best friend growing up). Paschall was just picked by the Golden State Warriors. See what @spidadmitchell had to say about Paschall: pic.twitter.com/x7sUAMaHsb — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 21, 2019

Paschall and Mitchell were childhood friends in New York and played AAU basketball together.

On Saturday night, America got to know #Villanova's Eric Paschall (@Epaschall4), who led @NovaMBB with 24 points on 10-11 shooting.



Paschall's on the right in this photo. You probably know his AAU teammate on the left. That's Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell). #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/qXR8WwWeki



— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 1, 2018

During the 2014-15 season, Paschall averaged 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman at Fordham University. He transferred to Villanova, sat out the 2015-16 campaign and then played three seasons for the Wildcats.

As a senior last year, the 6-foot-6 (6-foot-7.25 inches with shoes on) 22-year-old averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.

From his ESPN draft profile:

Paschall is one of the more ready prospects in this draft class, turning 23 in November, with a chiseled physique and an impressive national championship pedigree. Paschall's athleticism, toughness, perimeter shooting ability and defensive versatility will fit right into Golden State's roster.

At No. 41, he definitely sounds like a sleeper.

Paschall, Poole and second-round pick Alen Smailagic will be introduced during a press conference on Monday at 12 p.m. PT.

