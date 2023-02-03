Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after brawl breaks out late in Cavs-Grizzlies game

Dillon Brooks appeared to punch Donovan Mitchell in the groin, which sparked the brawl. (AP/Ron Schwane)

Both Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks were ejected on Thursday night after a brawl broke out during their game in Cleveland.

Midway through the third quarter, Brooks had a layup blocked at the rim and was knocked to the ground. As he rolled over, Brooks' hand swung up and hit Mitchell in the groin — which prompted a very quick reaction. Mitchell, who caught the blocked layup behind Brooks, instantly threw the ball at Brooks in retaliation.

That sparked a significant brawl underneath the rim at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coaches and officials eventually got involved, too, and finally got the players separated. Brooks was even seen at one point tackling one of his own coaches to the ground, though that coach looked like he was trying to stop the fight.

Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Both players were then ejected for their roles in the fight. Brooks was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul.

Mitchell had six points and shot 2-of-11 from the field when he was ejected. Brooks finished with nine points and two rebounds.

Cleveland led 81-76 when the game was stopped.

