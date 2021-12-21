Donovan Mitchell with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/20/2021
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/20/2021
Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.
Curry's 33 points led the Warriors to a huge win in Phoenix on Saturday.
After the Warriors notched a statement win over the Suns in a battle on Christmas, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here's a look at what fans and analysts were saying.
Gary Payton II helped spark the Warriors in the first quarter against the Suns with a high-flying putback dunk on Christmas day.
Steph and Draymond have made a habit of beating Chris Paul-led teams on the road, and they really like to celebrate those victories.
The Warriors – locked into a tight battle in a rare Christmas matchup of the NBA's top teams – turned to their esteemed shooter down the stretch.
Draymond Green believes he is the best defender of all time, but knows Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon would be a steep challenge to stop.
NBA Central: LeBron James' last IG post 樂 pic.twitter.com/JDn9HgJpMX Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral What's the buzz on Twitter? J. Kyle Mann @ jkylemann wish lebron had just said 'these three things are closer to being equal because of vaccines, go ...
Klay Thompson won't play in the Warriors' Christmas Day game, but he did make the trip with the team to Phoenix.
Steph Curry wants to meet the teacher who went viral this week after an impressive shot to win her students treats.
Gary Payton II has been compared to his father nearly all his life, but he believes his strength and athleticism comes from his mom.
Darren Collison, headed toward a lucrative new contract, surprisingly retired at age 31 a couple years ago.
Baker Mayfield's first four-interception game came at a bad time for the Browns.
Kemba Walker's return to the Knicks starting lineup has been a much-needed spark on offense. After scoring 44 points in Thursday's loss to the Washington Wizards, Walker recorded the first triple-double in franchise history on Christmas Day.
Draymond Green got to spend a portion of his Christmas Day with his young son, Draymond Jr.
The Golden State Warriors kept it close despite being short-handed, setting the stage for a player to take over down the stretch. One did — and it wasn't Stephen Curry. Otto Porter Jr. took late-game honors.
Nick Foles will start at QB for Chicago on Sunday against the Seahawks. As you can imagine, Bears fans aren't handling the news well.
Experts have weighed in, do you agree with these score predictions?
Along with 36-year-old Megan Rapinoe, 39-year-old Carli Lloyd is part of the nucleus of the national team's old guard. Just minutes after the U.S. team's devastating loss to Canada, Lloyd was seen doing sprint drills in the background during a media interview with Rapinoe. Lloyd, a legendary veteran of the NJ/NY Gotham FC, is a four-time Olympian with gold medal-winning goals in multiple games.
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals meet on Christmas Day in a matchup of playoff contenders that are trending in opposite directions.