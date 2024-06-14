Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas Spida Elite Camp Is Coming to L.A.





Adidas Basketball and Donovan Mitchell have announced that the Spida Elite Camp will be held in Los Angeles from June 28 to 30.

The camp will host a group of the best high school guards across the U.S., as well as a selection of promising layers that may have been previously overlooked. A press release reveals, “Through this initiative, Mitchell aims to showcase the dedication and determination that have propelled his game and enabled him to overcome adversity.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers star, whose nickname is “Spida,” will be joined by a team of NBA coaches to instruct and compete with hoopers attending the three-day camp. This coincides with the arrival of Mitchell’s newest signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #6. The Adidas athlete’s sixth shoe combines “enhanced lockdown” with lightweight, responsive cushioning.

Donovan Mitchell.

Just days after signing a rookie contract with the Utah Jazz in 2015, Mitchell signed a multi-year deal with Adidas. The baller wouldn’t get his own shoe until 2018. While many may think the model’s name “D.O.N.” is short for Donovan, the acronym actually stands for his motto, “Determination Over Negativity.”

When his first shoe launched, he said in a statement: “I wanted the shoe to be accessible to all people. I wanted everything to be relatable to the everyday person who can’t spend $250 on shoes. I wanted to work with Adidas to find ways to make sure the shoe was accessible to everybody who wants to wear them.”

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 in “Blue Sapphire.”

The eye-catching D.O.N. Issue #5 dropped in three colorways last fall. Much like its predecessors, sleek elliptic lines give the basketball shoe a futuristic flare. In terms of performance, the upper’s asymmetrical construction was designed to support Mitchell’s “dynamic lateral movements.”

Stay tuned for more details on the D.O.N. Issue #6.









