Donovan Mitchell And Adidas Announce Spida Elite Camp For Top High School Recruits

Donovan Mitchell teamed up with Adidas to announce the Spida Elite Camp on June 14. Held in Los Angeles from June 28 to 30, it will host a group of the best high school guards in the country, as well as promising players.

The announcement comes as Mitchell unveiled his new signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #6, in collaboration with the sponsor and sports retailer.

“The camp will host players, composed of the best high school guards from across the country alongside a select group of promising but often overlooked hoopers,” states and Adidas press release. “Through this initiative, Mitchell aims to showcase the dedication and determination that have propelled his game and enabled him to overcome adversity. To coincide with the launch of Donovan Mitchell’s next signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #6, the three-day camp will feature Mitchell and a team of NBA coaches who will instruct and compete alongside the best high school hoopers in the nation. Inspired by Mitchell’s own journey as an overlooked athlete, the camp will also welcome 3- and 4-star recruits seeking to make their mark.

Back in 2015, Mitchell signed a multi-year deal with Adidas after signing a rookie contract with the Utah Jazz, according to Footwear News. The basketball player got his own shoe in 2018, which was dubbed “D.O.N.” The acronym stands for “Determination Over Negativity.”

“It’s been phenomenal,” Mitchell told Complex about his partnership with Adidas in a 2022 interview. “I had the original deal and after my first season, they ripped it up and changed it and gave me my own shoe. If that doesn’t say loyalty, then I don’t know what does. For me, that’s near and dear to my heart. I’m appreciative of it, but also I have work to do, to stay where I’m at and continue to get better, as do they.”