Donovan Mitchell addresses his relationship with Rudy Gobert, his third All-Star nod & his happiness in Utah

Chris Haynes
·1 min read
In a rare hour-long interview, three-time NBA all-star Donovan Mitchell joins the latest episode of Posted Up with Chris Haynes. The rising NBA superstar talks about his relationship with Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert and whether the reports of tensions in the Utah locker room have any merit.

Mitchell also discusses his life in Salt Lake City, finishing behind Ben Simmons for Rookie of the Year votes, serving on the league's National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and the recent trade that sent Jazz teammate Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell addresses the locker room tensions in Salt Lake City on the latest Posted Up with Chris Haynes. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)
Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell addresses the locker room tensions in Salt Lake City on the latest Posted Up with Chris Haynes. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

