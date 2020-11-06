Donovan McNabb weighs-in on Carson Wentz’s struggles at QB, his future with the Eagles

The greatest passer in Eagles history and their current franchise star will always be linked by history, and as Carson Wentz slowly breaks all of Donovan McNabb’s records, the comparisons will only grow stronger.

Wentz is struggling in 2020 and there have been calls for his job amid him leading the league in turnovers and negative passing numbers. During a sitdown with Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio, McNabb weighed-in on Wentz’s struggles and whether it’s time for a quarterback change.

“I am concerned, because to me when I watch it seems he’s trying to do too much and he’s trying to put really too much pressure on his shoulders because of the situation around him,” McNabb told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio this week. “If you watched the games, a couple of times holding the football too long. If you’re gonna run and scramble, pick up yards, go. Don’t sit and fade and try to wait for people to get open.

“No. You don’t have the weapons on the outside to create that much time.”

Wentz has had to deal with constant shuffling of personnel on both the offensive line and at wide receivers, causing some of his struggles in the pocket.

McNabb for his part, also believes Wentz is pressing, trying to make all the perfect throws.

“To me, he’s trying to force balls into tight (spaces) and trying to place it in places where he feels his receiver can get it and the DB obviously jumps into the lane,” said McNabb. “I’d like to see him protect the football more, get back to the on-schedule plays, get back to three- and five-step drops and letting the ball go and trusting his receivers.”

McNabb went on to say that he didn’t believe Wentz would be benched and with Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert having returned to the lineup, the Eagles could finally be healthy enough to put their signal-caller in a position for better success.

