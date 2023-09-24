Donovan McNabb takes shot at Giants’ Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll

Just about everyone seems to be jumping off the Daniel Jones bandwagon these days.

It only took four days for the feel-good, comeback performance from last Sunday to wear off before the critics began to sharpen their knives again.

This time, it’s former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, who voiced his opinion on his web show, The Oukick, this week.

“Well, you know what, when you look at their offense — and (Giants head coach Brian) Daboll was supposed to be kind of a QB whisperer so to speak — I really didn’t see that last year,” McNabb said. “I was looking forward to this upcoming season to see changes in Daniel Jones because, to be honest with you, I’m not a big Daniel Jones fan.”

Okay. Not sure what all of that means. Jones was shut down by what appears to be the NFL’s two top defenses in Dallas and San Francisco and took the team on his back to a victory in between — in a 12-day span.

Keep in mind, Jones is also playing behind a makeshift offensive line and played Thursday night’s game without star running back Saquon Barkley. He has been the most-pressured quarterback in the league through three weeks and his defense and special teams have put him in a position where he has been continually playing from behind.

Buy hey, taking shots at DJ is the in-thing so, naturally, McNabb had to get in on that.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire