Donovan McNabb takes a shot at Carson Wentz

Add former Eagles and Washington quarterback Donovan McNabb to the list of those taking a shot at current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

McNabb, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, led the franchise to multiple NFC East titles and a trip to the Super Bowl before he was traded to Washington in 2011.

To say things didn’t work out for McNabb in Washington would be an understatement. He was benched for Rex Grossman.

Six years after McNabb took his last snap with the Eagles, Philadelphia thought it found its next franchise savior in Wentz. After an incredible start to his career, Wentz was traded after five seasons. Now, Wentz faces his old team on Sunday for the first time when the Eagles head south to face the Washington Commanders.

McNabb would retire after one more NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings and has since spent some time in the media. In a recent interview with the “Zach Gelb Show” on CBS Sports Radio, McNabb previewed Sunday’s game.

In discussing current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, McNabb said the following.

“People need to look at Hurts’ experience and how he got to this position. We’re seeing him being able to put the pressure on his shoulders and being able to move forward with his head high,” McNabb said. “The change of the offense is better suited for Jalen Hurts.”

Nothing wrong there. He’s right about Philly’s current offense being suited for Hurts.

But McNabb had something else to say, this time directly about Wentz when asked if he thought Hurts was a franchise quarterback.

“I’ve said it since he was drafted in the 2nd round,” McNabb answered. “He was the grown man in the room when Carson Wentz was there.”

Ouch.

The question had nothing to do with Wentz. But it’s not surprising that McNabb took a cheap shot at Wentz.

Interestingly enough, both McNabb and Wentz were the No. 2 overall pick for the Eagles, 17 years apart, and both had some big moments in Philadelphia. Both ended up being shipped out of town, with Wentz leaving much sooner.

As for McNabb, most Washington fans would prefer never to remember his brief tenure with the team back in 2011.

