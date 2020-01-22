Donovan McNabb laments trying to be 'perfect' vs. Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb never won a Super Bowl in his NFL career, but he came pretty close in 2004.

The Eagles entered the 2004 season having lost in the NFC Championship Game each of the previous three years, but they overcame that hurdle to set up a Super Bowl XXXIX matchup versus the New England Patriots.

Philly took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, but four turnovers, including three interceptions from McNabb, proved costly as New England earned a 24-21 victory for its third Super Bowl championship in four seasons.

McNabb admitted in a recent video with Bleacher Report that he was trying to be perfect against the Patriots defense, and that led to mistakes.

"When you're a quarterback, or any other position, do what got you there," McNabb said. "Try not to do too much. I was trying to be perfect. So, some of the balls which I threw obviously ended up being intercepted. Turnovers versus New England are tough, because they always come back and capitalize. Even if it's not a touchdown, they might get a field goal, or they'll flip the field."

The Patriots weren't able to turn any of the Eagles turnovers into points on the ensuing possession, but these mistakes did cost the Eagles valuable opportunities to score in what was a tighly contested game throughout. Aside from the interception late in the fourth quarter that ended the game, the turnover that really hurt the Eagles was McNabb's interception in the first quarter. McNabb led the Eagles into the red zone and had a 1st-and-10 at the Patriots' 19-yard line, where he lofted a pass too high in the air and Rodney Harrison intercepted it near the goal line.

It's also been rumored that McNabb threw up in the fourth quarter during that Super Bowl as the Eagles were trying to mount a comeback, although there's no definitive proof that he did.

The Eagles ended up getting their revenge by beating the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, but McNabb had left the team many years before that triumph.

