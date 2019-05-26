Donovan McNabb’s Hall of Fame case falls flat in Twitter poll

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb believes he deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So we put the question out to a vote, on Twitter.

With nearly 40,000 votes cast during the 24-hour window, 75 percent of those responding disagreed with McNabb.

Public opinion doesn’t matter. McNabb’s opinion doesn’t matter. What ultimately matters is whether enough members of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee deem McNabb worthy of enshrinement.

And it remains difficult to see McNabb ever getting enough votes to get in, relative to the performances of his peers and the glut of Hall of Fame candidates whose careers have ended (Peyton Manning), whose careers soon will end (Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger), and whose career has to end at some point, right? (Tom Brady).

Other quarterbacks may suffer the same fate in a numbers game featuring a collection of quarterbacks with stellar numbers. Tony Romo and Eli Manning also may have a very hard time getting in.

Romo, like McNabb, has no championships to show for his career. Eli has two, but Selection Committee member Charean Williams raised an intriguing point earlier this year on PFT Live. The late-career struggles of Peyton Manning’s kid brother could actually undermine (and eventually derail) Eli’s shot at enshrinement.