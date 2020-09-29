Donovan McNabb calls out Cowboys' Jerry Jones for strange Dak Prescott comments

McNabb calls out Jerry Jones for strange Dak comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones always keeps us guessing.

The Cowboys are 1-2 through three weeks this season, but could easily be 3-0 if a few plays broke their way. Dak Prescott is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt, is completing more than two-thirds of his passes, and has generally looked solid.

But in a radio appearance Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, during a discussion about Patrick Mahomes, Jones took what some felt was an unnecessary shot at Prescott, who threw an interception on the second-to-last snap of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Here's the exchange:

"HOST: Watching last night, do you see a major gap between the Cowboys and where the Chiefs are right now?

"JONES: Obviously, with [Mahomes], who's at I think the highest level right now, because of his - frankly, as much as just his natural ability to make plays, also his mobility. This guy's very quick and elusive, and can get in and out of situations with his feet and buy time. [Russell Wilson] is of that kind of nature. He has a great ability to get in and out, and then make the play, the play that Dak made at the end of the game that got intercepted."

I'm going to stop here, because this is the part that is getting Jones some heat.

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb chimed in on Jones's comments:

Wow 😳😳 did he really say this about his QB? Come on man https://t.co/3aaGyJHzw3 — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) September 29, 2020

I will never be the first one to defend Jones, but I think the internet is willingly misreading his comments. Because this was the rest of Jones's thought process:

"The result of Dak's ability that let him get that ball off was really great and outstanding - well, these guys do that and have that ability a lot."

I think Jones mentioned the interception as a reference for which he play he was discussing, not to highlight the fact that Prescott failed. He was more talking about the process of extending plays, which Prescott did, and which Mahomes and Wilson do. He went on to call Dak's ability extend plays "great and outstanding".

But any time an owner - and particularly an owner with full control of personnel decisions, and particularly an owner who declined to give Prescott a long-term deal this offseason - willingly draws a comparison between his own player and another player, and says his own player is lesser, sparks wil inevitably fly.

When the Cowboys roll to an NFC East division title later this year, this will all blow over. And then we'll see, during the offseason, what Jones really thinks about Prescott.