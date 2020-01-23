Terrell Owens fires back at Donovan McNabb after being blamed for Eagles' downfall



Although a decade has passed, many football fans are left wondering what could’ve been with the Donovan McNabb-era Philadelphia Eagles.

McNabb led the Eagles to three consecutive NFC Championship Games, then reached the Super Bowl for the first and only time in his career during the 2004 season. Philadelphia fell just short against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, and many believed it would be back contending for the Lombardi Trophy in the immediate future.

Unfortunately, the Eagles completely fell apart during the 2005 campaign, slumping to the NFC East basement with a 6-10 record.

McNabb still blames Terrell Owens, his superstar wide receiver, for the team’s downfall, pointing to his holdout and antics during training camp. Owens infamously threatened to hold out of training camp but reported anyways, although McNabb noted that he was more of a distraction than anything.

“He’s doing sit-ups, He’s doing push-ups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for the people out there and we’re sitting there in training camp just like, ‘you gotta be kidding me,” McNabb revealed to Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report.

“We're in our dorm rooms, and I'm just sitting there watching on TV. Brian Dawkins and Jeremiah Trotter were my roommates, and Dawk would come in like, 'What'd he do now?' I'm like, 'Take a look.' This is like "Days Of Our Lives." It was unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up. That was the most frustrating for me, because I knew what we could do, and, if we decided to just come together, what we could accomplish.”

Owens evidently heard what McNabb said about him and fired back almost immediately.





Hey @MasterTes!! Let me know when u want to hear the truth!! Did u ask him about those DUIs and what he was doing at the parties I threw at my house during “our time” in Philly?!! Hmmm Don’t worry, I’ll tell ya!! ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020

.@MasterTes Along with the sharing of what it meant to be the 3rd black QB to start in the Super Bowl but did he share that he was and is the “FIRST and ONLY” QB, black or white, to throw up in the huddle?! 😂😂😂

Oh yeh! Just found out why he was throwing up too. 🤷🏾‍♂️🍿 https://t.co/NsXPfCeF49 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020

Ohhhh shit!!!! I can’t wait 2 tell my story!!! I’m bringing 🍿, doing sit-ups and gonna eat a couple cans of “CHUNKY SOUP!!” 😂😂😂

This guy is a joke!! Talking bout I broke up the @eagles!! Did u tell em that u vouched for the Eagles to pay Westbrook but NOT ME!! 👌🏾😎🤦🏾‍♂️ It’s on! https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020

Owens played through injury against the Patriots, recovering from a broken leg and a torn ligament in his ankle, while catching nine of 14 targets for 122 yards in the 24-21 loss to the Patriots, which only adds to his resentment towards McNabb.

The former Eagles’ duo still see each other and every now and then, but as expected, it’s not exactly a party.

"I give him a nice peace sign and keep it moving," McNabb said.

