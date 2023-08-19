Donovan Jackson makes the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose preseason watch list

We’ve been keeping you in the know when it comes to Ohio State football players appearing on preseason college football award preseason watch lists, and so far, it’s been pretty hard to keep up with.

All told, 14 Buckeyes have been mentioned on all of the preseason watch lists that have been announced thus far through the last few weeks. The latest preseason watch list that was revealed on Thursday came by way of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award and OSU offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

The award has been around since 2013 and goes annually to the “top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.” It also must be a player that was born in the “Lone Star State.”

Jackson is widely considered the best offensive lineman for Ohio State this season and will anchor one of the guard spots. He came out of Bellaire, Texas, as a 5-star prosect and is entering his junior season for the Buckeyes. If he has the year everyone things, there’s a good chance that he leaves early for the NFL draft and becomes a very high draft pick in April.

And in case you are wondering, Ohio State does have a winner of the award in its history. Former running back J.K. Dobbins, who was out of La Grange, Texas, took home the honor in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire