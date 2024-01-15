Donovan Edwards returning to Michigan football for senior season with starting role on tap

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards lifts the trophy to celebrate the 34-13 win over Washington in the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

There will be a lot of new faces who are asked to be standouts for Michigan football next season.

However one familiar name who will be returning? Running back Donovan Edwards.

The West Bloomfield native and star from Michigan's 34-13 national championship victory over Washington announced Monday morning he will not enter the 2024 NFL draft, but rather return to Ann Arbor for a senior season.

"I'm back," his post read.

It's a particularly notable development as it comes one day after his fellow class of 2020 recruit J.J. McCarthy declared for the draft Sunday; Monday is the final day for underclassmen to put their name in the draft or decide to return for a senior season.

Edwards largely struggled on the ground this past season, with 113 carries for 393 yards (3.5 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns through the first 14 games of the season. However, for the second time in his career in a massive game away from the Big House, Edwards had two show-stopping home run scampers that have defined his career.

In his first touch of the title game, Edwards attempted to run up the middle, only for the hole to close. He bounced it outside left and outran the defense 46 yards for the game's opening touchdown. Then, unbelievably, he took his next touch on the next series 41 yards off right tackle for another touchdown.

DONOVAN EDWARDS OPENS THE SCORING FOR MICHIGAN 😤#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TIaUfkNlZU — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

He finished with six carries for 104 yards and one touchdown as he and Blake Corum, the longtime U-M star who ran 21 times for 134 yards and a pair of scores, became the first backfield duo to each run for 100 yards in the title game.

SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🔥



Donovan Edwards with his SECOND TD of the night 😱 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HiaSyzfTLb — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Edwards told the Free Press, "I don't know, I guess we'll see January 15," earlier this month when asked if he had made a decision, but had long expressed his desire to get to the league with as few hits on his body as possible. He has also said he believes he can be a feature back and this is the chance to prove it.

Edwards was the third option in 2021 behind Hassan Haskins and Corum, but still showed how explosive he could be when he ran 35 times for 174 yards (5 yards per attempt) and three scores, and caught 20 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

He broke out as a sophomore, running 140 times or 991 yards (7.1 ypc) and a career-high seven touchdowns. He finished as the lead back for three games when Corum went down with injury and perhaps set up unrealistic expectations when he ran for 70 times for 520 yards (7.5 ypc) and three scores.

U-M has lost a number of important pieces from its offense to the NFL or graduation, including its quarterback (McCarthy), top two pass catchers (Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson), its top running back (Corum), its entire starting offensive line (LaDarius Henderson, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter and Karsen Barnhart) and potentially a tight end (AJ Barner). Edwards is an athletic piece for offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to start the rebuild with.

Michigan edge defender Josaiah Stewart, a former transfer from Coastal Carolina who made a massive play in the Rose Bowl in the overtime goal line stand, also announced he is returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season.

