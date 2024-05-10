Donovan Edwards front and center on alleged video game cover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been well over a decade since a licensed college football video game was released, but after the birth of NIL deals for athletes, the game is set to make a return.

NCAA College Football 25 was first announced as the latest sequel to the franchise back in February 2021 and is set to hit store shelves later this year. On Friday, the PlayStation Store released what appears to be the cover of the game and features a Michigan Wolverine.

Running back Donovan Edwards is front and center of the supposed cover alongside Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

Edwards, a West Bloomfield native, is coming into his senior season in Ann Arbor and is projected to be the focus of a new-look Wolverine offense with Blake Corum heading to the NFL and head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving as well.

Last season, Edwards accounted for 746 total yards and five touchdowns. He was a huge part of the team that would win the National Championship as he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Washington.

If Edwards is placed on the cover of the game, this would make him the fourth Wolverine to do so. Charles Woodson was the cover athlete for NCAA Football 99, Desmond Howard was for NCAA Football 06 and Denard Robinson graced it for NCAA Football 14, the last game released in the franchise.

A release date has yet to be announced by EA but is expected to be before the college football season begins in August.

