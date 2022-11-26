Donovan Edwards with 2 long TD runs as Michigan ravages Ohio State

Michigan is beating Ohio State on Saturday with big play after big play in the Big Ten classic in Columbus on Saturday.

The Wolverines already had 3 TD passes from J.J. McCarthy and were up 31-23 when the quarterback gave the ball to Donovan Edwards.

Edwards sprinted 75 yards to the end zone and with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter, Michigan led 38-23 before a stunned Ohio State crowd.

The Wolverines has 10 rushing yards in the first half and after Edwards’ run, they had 150 following the break.

Edwards at it again after Michigan intercepted a C.J. Stroud pass.

He took a handoff at the 15 and 85 yards later was over the 200-yard mark for the game.

Michigan led 45-23 and was in the process of crushing Ohio State’s hopes for a CFP berth.

MICHIGAN IN STRIDE!! 😎 💪 @UMichFootball ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN FOR THE WOLVERINES BY @DEdwards__ ! pic.twitter.com/t719GaUKir — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

