Donovan Dent sprains ankle on final play in UNM-Nevada game

Feb. 14—Lobos point guard Donovan Dent sprained his ankle on the final play Tuesday of UNM's dramatic win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno.

An X-ray on the sophomore's right foot was negative, UNM coach Richard Pitino said, though the extent of the sprain is still unknown and Dent's status for a return is unknown.

UNM flew from Reno to San Diego on Wednesday morning. The Lobos (20-5, 8-4 Mountain West) play San Diego State (19-6, 8-4 MW) on Friday night in Viejas Arena.

With the Lobos leading 83-82, Nevada ran a play for senior guard Kenan Blackshear in the closing seconds. Blackshear missed a 15-foot jumper with a few seconds remaining. Dent came in from the wing and jumped for a rebound, along with several other players on both teams. Dent appeared to land on another player's foot and turn his ankle.

He signaled to the bench for help and walked off the court with assistance.

Dent had nine points and seven assists in the win.

He's averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 assists per game this season for the Lobos.

Pitino did not know when the team might determine his availability for Friday.

The Lobos' starting backcourt has had plenty of injuries to deal with this season. Jaelen House missed two months of preseason practice and five nonconference games due to a groin injury. Jamal Mashburn Jr. missed seven nonconference games with a quadriceps injury and a right thumb injury he is still playing with. Dent missed the Dec. 29 nonconference finale against Division II Eastern New Mexico with a lower back injury.