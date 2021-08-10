Donora man accused by police of having stolen gun, cash after 100 mph Rostraver chase

Aug. 9—A Donora man is behind bars after state police said he led them on a 100 mph chase Sunday in Rostraver, according to court papers.

Troopers said they seized $3,000 and a stolen handgun from Jashawn Anthony Mackall, 27. He is charged with receiving stolen property, weapons violations, unlawful body armor, fleeing from police and related offenses.

Police were called to North Belle Vernon at 5 p.m. for a report of a foot chase on Henry Street. Troopers spotted a Ford Fusion with tinted windows in the area on Graham Street and followed it onto Interstate 70 east in Rostraver, according to court papers.

After the car went through a traffic signal while exiting the highway onto Route 201 toward Donora, troopers tried to do a traffic stop on C. Vance DeiCas Memorial Highway. Police said the driver, identified as Mackall, was going about 100 mph during the chase and slammed into a guide rail at a bend in the road, according to court papers.

Investigators said he attempted to flee the opposite direction but was unsuccessful when troopers pushed the fleeing vehicle sideways to end a pursuit.

Mackall told police he didn't want to go back to jail, according to arrest papers.

Troopers said they seized three phones, scales, a bag of flour, body armor and numerous unlabeled stamp bags from the car, as well as the cash and handgun. Police said the gun was reported stolen from Charleroi.

He was arraigned Monday and was being held on $50,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Mackall did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Aug. 23 preliminary hearing is set.

He was sentenced in 2016 to three to seven years in a state prison for shooting his cousin in the leg in a Highland Manor parking area in Monessen, according to court records. An attempted homicide charge was dismissed.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .