Donny Pritzlaff leaves Rutgers wrestling to become head coach at Columbia

Rutgers wrestling announced on Friday that Donny Pritzlaff is leaving their program. The assistant coach had been with the program a decade and leaves an undeniable mark on the Scarlet Knights.

Pat Mineo had broken the news of Pritzlaff leaving Rutgers for the Ivy League earlier this week.

Pritzlaff formed a dynamic partnership with head coach Scott Goodale. This past season was very much the case in point. This past season, Rutgers finished 12-5 (4-4 Big Ten).

Last season includes wins over ranked programs UPenn and Indiana as well as Maryland (receiving votes). Rutgers finished the season ranked No. 14 nationally.

In addition, Pritzlaff was an asset recruiting prospets to Rutgers. This current Scarlet Knights recruiting class is among the best in the nation and is ranked No. 13 by Flo Wrestling.

The class includes three commits who are top 100 nationally.

Columbia is expected to hire Donny Pritzlaff as their next Head Coach. Big time hire… Pritzlaff, a 2x NCAA Champion for Wisconsin and 2006 World Bronze Medalist, spent the last decade coaching at Rutgers. Wish him all the best in NYC! 🏙️ — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) June 18, 2024

“Over the last 10 years at Rutgers University, my family and I have made lasting relationships and although I am sad to leave my team behind, I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead Columbia Wrestling,” Pritzlaff. said in a statement released by Rutgers “I want to thank the entire Rutgers community for their friendship and support. It was an honor to work alongside the best students and coaches in the country. Red Team, Upstream!”

Pritzlaff wrestled at Wisconsin, where he was twice a national champion.

Columbia went 5-8 last year and 4-3 in the Ivy League.

