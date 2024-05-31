Donnie Edwards describes intensity of NFL, praises Chiefs’ defense

The Kansas City Chiefs defense earned praise around the league for its role in the team’s run to Super Bowl LVIII.

Former Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards was a versatile threat from the linebacker position throughout his career, playing more physically than his slight stature might suggest. Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke to Edwards about his mindset as a player and his thoughts on the current Chiefs defense.

“I just call myself a playmaker,” Edwards explained. “I’m not just happy about making a tackle. I want to strip the ball out. I want to strip the ball out, pick it up, and run for a touchdown, and I’m not happy about just getting an interception, I’m scoring. Let’s not just be happy with the status quo; you [have] got to sack. You [have] got to strip it out get to the end zone. I pride myself on being a playmaker. I tried to understand my position, but everybody else’s position was as well, especially on defense.

“I know everybody’s responsibility, and I study like crazy. I know what the offense is going to do. I can anticipate plays, so I was always around the ball so much. I mean, my tackle numbers are up there with the top five in solo tackles in the history of the game. I just always want to be by the ball, and I just always tell the guys I’m seeing here, see me at the ball because I’m gonna be there. I pride myself on being a playmaker.”

Edwards ended his playing career in 2009 as one of only eight players in NFL history to tally more than 20 interceptions and 20 sacks.

“Don’t talk about it, be about it, and don’t talk about what you’re going to do, just do it and show it,” Edwards continued. “I play the game with a chip on my shoulder for being undersized; I know they try to try me, especially when I’m playing linebacker, playing my hand at three-technique. Some teams think they can run the ball; they want to run the lead open right at me. ‘Let’s try number 59’ (Edwards). Well, come on, try; my game is this, right? I know they’re gonna do it.

“I see the formation. However they get to it, they motion, I know what it is. I see the guard looking down for the double team. I see the fullback looking up at me like that. I study and know what’s going on, so I anticipate that play. So guess what, it’s a blitz, and I’m coming right at you. I stop it, it’s done, they’re not gonna do it again. I play with a chip on my shoulder and try to understand and anticipate. I’ll call out plays when I see formations; I call it on defense. It’s part of understanding the game, studying, and being able to anticipate and make plays.”

The Chiefs won last season’s Super Bowl, led by the incredible play from their defense that opened eyes around the league. The success on that side of the ball was a proud moment for Edwards following as a former player.

“[It] put a big smile on my face because I liked it back when I was with the Chiefs,” Edwards explained. “We had Marty-ball, right? So we had a defense, we had a really amazing defense, and the defense was a catalyst. It seems like that was the way last year; of course, the offense is with (Patrick) Mahomes and everybody there; I mean, of course, you’re scoring and making things happen, for sure. But… the defense was a stronghold, and it showed and just put a big smile on my face.

“I love the offense; I love it when games are three to nothing, and watching the defense this past year is just exciting. I mean, it made it exciting. They made it exciting to watch my defense, and they’re just continuing to get better and better. They made some additions, and it’s gonna continue to grow. That confidence that they’ve had this past year is just going to grow into this year.”

To learn more about Donnie Edwards’ work with military veterans, visit the Best Defense Foundation’s website.

