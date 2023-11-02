'Donnie Ball' closes in on 300 career wins with Oklahoma Wesleyan men's basketball

More than 16 years ago, a young Donnie Bostwick — a former assistant men's basketball coach at John Brown (Ark.) University — sat in a small office in the Oklahoma Wesleyan University administration building.

The mellow scene, featuring a small press conference by school president Dr. Everett Piper to introduce Bostwick as the Eagles' new men's head hoops coach, was the launching pad for an amazing OKWU basketball revival. In the prior three seasons from 2004-07, the Eagles had struggled to a cumulative 28-64 record.

Bostwick turned things around faster than a tornado. The Eagles finished 26-8 in his first season in 2007-08, qualified for the first time in school history for the NAIA-II tourney and won their first-round game.

In season two, the Eagles (35-3) won a national chamionship in NAIA-II. "Donnie Ball" had gripped the program and hearts of Eagle fans. So, from 2007-11, the Eagles would record a 120-20 record (.892) including a 39-game winning streak, 50 straight home wins, and and two Final Four appearances.

"I think when you're younger, you're probably trying to climb the ladder and you see where you're trying to get to," said Bostwick, who is beginning his 11th season at OKWU and his 17th overall as a head coach.

His time at OKWU was interrupted by a six-season stint at Southwestern Assemblies of God from 2011-17.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University head coach Donnie Bostwick

Bostwick returned in 2017 to coach at OKWU

The Eagles sputtered to a 96-93 record (.508) in Bostwick's absence from 2011-17. Since then, the Eagles are 165-36 in the six-plus seasons since. OKWU comes into the 2023-24 season ranked No. 7 in the nation (NAIA).

Key career milestones during this campaign:

His 575th career game (overall).

His 350th career game at OKWU.

His 300th career win at OKWU (possibly in January 2024).

His 150th conference win at OKWU (possibly in November).

His 450th career win overall (possibly in January).

His 11th-straight national tourney appearance at OKWU.

If someone wants to understand Bostwick, just think of a young boy given a free pass at the ice cream store to have anything he wants — and owns a bottomless appetite to go with it.

When it comes to evaluating recruits that will please his sweet tooth of competitiveness. Bostwick doesn't pay nearly as much attention to height, weight or stats as he does character.

Blake Hamblin

Throughout the years, he's tabbed players that might not have started on any other team at OKWU's level — these scrappers matured into major contributors that fueled the team's enduring success.

"If we're willing to sacrifice our bodies and put in everything we can, (coach) Bostwick sees that he goes to those guys first," said Kaleb Stokes, who is in his fifth year with the team. "Our best upside is our willingness to outwork other teams. You watch us during warm-ups and we're not the flashiest team. ... But, teams aren't willing to outwork us, out-rebound us or doing the little things the full 40 minutes of the game."

A look back at OKWU clinching a title last season 2023

Bostwick believes in rewarding the warrior athlete who doesn't think in terms of limits but thinks instead of boundless potential.

"I think God tells you to dream and also to dream big," said Bostwick, whose basketball passion started at an early age. "I dreamed of doing some day what I'm doing, so I have to pinch myself. It's a dream come true."

OKWU men's basketball outlook for the 2023-24 season

Bostwick has plenty of reason to build tall dreams for this season. His starting lineup — returning starters D.J. Talton Jr. (5-10, 155), Jaden Lietzke (6-8, 230) and Stokes (6-6, 200), and promoted veteran bench dynamos Taylen Miller (6-0, 165) and Dylan Phillip (6-3, 200) — might be his most talented, experienced and symbiotically suited since his powerhouse group of 2008-09.

"I think it is a culture he has created," said fourth-year starter Lietzke. "He wants everyone working hard. We're successful because we outwork people. ... I would say the culture is very Christ-centered. That reflects on the coaches and the team. They're great people to be around. Super enjoyable."

During last Friday's season opener (an 88-57 rout of Southwestern Christian), Lietzke poured in 11-of-12 shots to finish with 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Stokes added 15 points, nine boards and three steals. Talton tacked on 13 points, six assists and six steals. Miller handed out five assists and made three steals and Phillip checked in with seven points and two boards.

Between them, these five made only six turnovers and committed just six fouls.

OKWU has hired several winners

"This is an experienced group," Bostwick said. "These guys have been with me three, four or five years. They like each other and they're good kids. … They understand how hard it is to win in conference … on a nightly basis."

Winning isn't everything for Bostwick, but competing to the full potential of one's ability, whether it be an individual or a team, is.

"I set my standards high," he said. "I set my standards for my players to work hard to try to compete at the highest level. … My expectations are very high."

Winning is a by-product of the right attitude, he added.

"One thing this team always focuses on is it's not about one player," said Stokes, explaining that everyone on the roster is essential to success.

In conjunction with that, Bostwick said he wants to teach his players "to be unselfish, not to be lazy, to be goal-oriented and to help them succeed outside of college."

Sophomore Kaleb Stokes

Beyond his starters, Bostwick's experience quotient going into this season, at least as far as proven production, drops drastically overall. But he's counting on three players who redshirted last year to contribute significant minutes in Jaden Wilson (6-4, 195), Gunnar Gordon (6-4, 180), and Nick Bene (6-4, 190).

Other scrappers that saw varsity time last season off the bench include Amari Woods (5-9, 160), Blake Hamlin, David Brown (6-6, 210), Kevin Classo (6-1, 230) and Daniel Oluwasuyi (6-6, 210).

Woods came off the bench last Friday to score 10 points and Wilson pulled down eight rebounds. As a whole, Bostwick's bench scored 30 points and fingered 21 rebounds, both quality totals.

A true freshman who could make a notable impact is Vinita High School graduate Paul Glasscock (6-0, 190).

In terms of junior college transfer talent, Wade Auntenreith (6-9, 235) could quickly become a valuable component. He recorded 22 double-doubles at Clackamas (Ore.) Community College.

Meanwhile, this will be the final roundup for a handful of players, including Lietzke and Stokes. Lietzke specializes in double-doubles and has been an unselfish force since he arrived on campus.

"I try to do anything I can to help us win," he said. "If it's getting double-doubles, I'll do that. If it's finding open shooters on the outside, I'll do that. ... I'd say the people around me help me be as good as I am. ... The biggest thing is in giving Him (Christ) all the credit for everything that happens on our team."

Stokes added he believes the team's Christ-centered focus builds confidence and a positive attitude "That allows a lot of success." Stokes has seen his role modified since his first couple of years as a high-voltage scorer into being what he calls a "facilitator" and rebounder, although he still can ring up big points when needed.

Both Lietzke and Stokes believe veteran experience and maturity could elevate it to the height of its potential.

On the dawn of a season that could finish up with a glorious horizon, Bostwick has the sound of a man who is perfectly content with his situation.

"God has blessed me to be exactly where I want to be (Bartlesville)," he said. "Our kids are now out of the nest and my wife enjoys Bartlesville. I kind of like small college basketball."

At OKWU he's been the catalyst of turning small college basketball into big-time winning.

